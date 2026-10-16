Trump warns Zelensky's cease-fire end could raise global oil prices
Donald Trump is taking aim at Ukraine's President Zelensky for dropping a cease-fire on Russian energy sites.
In a recent Newsmax interview, Trump warned that Ukraine resuming strikes on Russian refineries could push up global oil prices.
He also described Zelensky as "more difficult to deal with than Putin," saying it's making peace talks over the Russia-Ukraine war even tougher.
Zelensky cites 100 Russian energy attacks
Zelensky says he had no choice after Russia reportedly broke the agreement over 100 times by attacking Ukrainian energy infrastructure.
The original cease-fire was meant to protect energy supplies during winter, but ongoing Russian attacks forced Ukraine to hit back.
Meanwhile, Russian strikes across nine Ukrainian regions have caused injuries and power outages, and diplomatic tensions are rising as both sides trade blame in public statements.