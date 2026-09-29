Trump weakens US fuel-efficiency standards for cars and trucks

The Trump administration claims its plan could save consumers $1,300 on the average cost of a new vehicle and $138 billion over five years.

However, these figures have been disputed by critics who say the rollback will increase gasoline use and pollution, leading to higher costs for consumers at the pump and in healthcare.

The American Lung Association's president and CEO Harold Wimmer said there is no reason to weaken standards that are technologically feasible and directly benefit air quality.