Trump welcomes Xi Jinping at Andrews, hosts star-studded state dinner
World
President Trump is rolling out the red carpet for Chinese President Xi Jinping, with a big welcome at Joint Base Andrews, a White House ceremony, and a fancy state dinner featuring tech giants like Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk.
The visit runs from September 23-25 and is grabbing attention for its star-studded guest list.
Sen. Roger Wicker urges China talks
Sen. Roger Wicker isn't thrilled about all the fanfare, especially given ongoing U.S.-China tensions.
As head of the Senate Armed Services Committee, he wants Trump to use this visit to get serious about tough topics like trade, AI, military expansion, Taiwan, and human rights.
In his words, Trump should have a serious conversation about these strategic issues.