Trump, Xi and Putin meet in Shenzhen over nuclear treaty
Today in Shenzhen, US President Donald Trump, China's Xi Jinping, and Russia's Vladimir Putin are set to hold a rare three-way meeting.
With the world watching and tensions running high, especially over Ukraine and Iran, the leaders are trying to tackle some big issues, including what comes next after the U.S.-Russia nuclear treaty expired.
Trump pitches nuclear deal including China
Trump is set to pitch a new nuclear deal that would include China for the first time, a tricky move since China's arsenal is much smaller.
They're also expected to hash out trade disputes and discuss AI tech.
While they may not solve everything today, these talks could shape how the world handles security and tech competition going forward.