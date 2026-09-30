Trump's ban on Canadian alcohol dairy motorcycles spares Crown Royal
World
Trump's new ban on Canadian alcohol, dairy, and motorcycles, covering alcohol, dairy, and motorcycles, officially started today, sparking fresh trade drama.
Many worried about losing Crown Royal whiskey in US stores, but thanks to a loophole for bulk shipments and US bottling, Crown Royal isn't going anywhere (despite what you might've seen online).
Big brands safe, small distilleries vulnerable
The ban hits about $1 billion worth of goods out of the massive $880 billion U.S.-Canada trade relationship.
While big brands like Crown Royal and Labatt are safe due to how they ship or bottle their products, smaller Canadian distilleries could struggle.
The move is Trump's response to what he calls Canada's "discrimination" treatment of American products.