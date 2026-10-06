TTP ambushes FBR vehicle, attacks police in Dera Ismail Khan
World
In Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, militants from Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) carried out two attacks.
First, they ambushed a car carrying Federal Board of Revenue staff near Abhaya Bridge, tragically, all four inside were killed.
Soon after, another group fired on a police vehicle, killing one officer and injuring two more.
TTP targets government workers and infrastructure
These back-to-back attacks show the TTP is no longer just targeting police or military: they are now going after government workers and infrastructure too.
Police have sealed off the areas and are searching for those behind the violence.
The TTP has been around since 2007 and is still considered a major threat to stability in northwest Pakistan, especially with ongoing tensions along the Afghanistan border.