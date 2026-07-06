Turkish port denies entry to gay cruise over 'moral values'
What's the story
A cruise ship with roughly 1,900 passengers, all part of the LGBTQ+ community, was denied entry to Turkey over "moral values." The Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady, which departed from Athens on July 5 for a 10-day voyage organized by Atlantis Events, was scheduled to dock in Kusadasi on July 7. However, local authorities in Aydin province canceled the port calls because the vessel was booked by groups "known for behaviors incompatible with the fabric of our society and...moral values."
Reaction
First time Atlantis was denied docking
Atlantis Events has previously docked gay cruises in Istanbul and Kusadasi 13 times in the last 25 years. Rich Campbell, president and CEO of Atlantis Events, expressed shock at the decision. He told USA Today that it was the first time they were "actively told we may not berth here because of who we are." The ship will now stop in Cairo and Crete instead of Turkey.
Celebrity response
Broadway star LuPone outraged
Broadway performer Patti LuPone, who was performing on the ship, expressed her outrage on Instagram. She wrote, "A ship, a magnificent ship, full of gay men. And me. Denied entry to Turkey simply because of who is on board." Despite her anger, she said the cruise would continue its journey with other ports of call.
Policy
Turkey's history of homophobia
Despite homosexuality not being criminalized in Turkey, homophobia is prevalent. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has often called LGBTQ+ people "perverts" and a threat to traditional family values. Istanbul Pride, once a vibrant event, has been banned since 2015 by the conservative government. In 2000, then-tourism minister Erkan Mumcu apologized after over 800 gay tourists were denied entry to Kusadasi and nearby Roman ruins at Ephesus.