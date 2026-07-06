Turkish port denies entry to gay cruise over 'moral values'

Reaction

First time Atlantis was denied docking

Atlantis Events has previously docked gay cruises in Istanbul and Kusadasi 13 times in the last 25 years. Rich Campbell, president and CEO of Atlantis Events, expressed shock at the decision. He told USA Today that it was the first time they were "actively told we may not berth here because of who we are." The ship will now stop in Cairo and Crete instead of Turkey.