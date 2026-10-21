Turkey Pakistan Qatar and Indonesia sign Doha military tech MoU
World
Turkey, Pakistan, Qatar, and Indonesia just signed a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Doha.
The main idea? Work together on building military tech and sharing know-how to boost each country's defense game.
This means more joint research projects and actually making components together, not just buying from each other.
Agreement stresses supply chains, military teamwork
This agreement takes things beyond simple arms deals by focusing on real collaboration: think shared supply chains and better teamwork between their militaries.
It also builds on past projects like warships with Pakistan and tanks with Indonesia.
Similar to earlier deals with Saudi Arabia, it shows these countries are serious about leveling up their defense ties through technology and training.