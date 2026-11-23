Why a river in Turkey turned blood red
What's the story
A stream in Turkey's Rize province has turned a shocking shade of red, sparking fears of pollution. The incident, which took place on November 21, was first reported around midday. Residents and passers-by were quick to notice the unusual color change and captured images of the crimson water with their mobile phones.
Pollution source
Environmental teams launch investigation
Environmental teams quickly launched an investigation into the bizarre incident.
They used drones to trace the source of the unusual color change.
Their efforts then led them to a facility suspected of releasing wastewater into the stream without any proper control, which was later identified as a private tea factory.
Legal action
Authorities impose fine
In response to the unauthorized discharge, authorities have imposed a fine of 839,122 Turkish lira under Turkey's Environmental Law.
They also collected water samples for laboratory analysis.
Further penalties could be imposed depending on the findings of these tests.
The incident has been classified as a suspected case of environmental pollution rather than blood contamination.