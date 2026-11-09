TV anchor Rabia Ahsan killed at Rawalpindi home, husband confesses
World
Rabia Ahsan, a well-known TV anchor in Pakistan, was shot and killed at her home in Rawalpindi on Sunday.
Her husband, Ahsan Tahir Khan, has confessed to the shooting and is now in police custody.
Forensic teams are investigating the scene, and authorities have sent her body for postmortem.
Ahsan Tahir Khan says shooting accidental
Khan told police the shooting was accidental. He said the gun went off while he was handling it.
Rabia leaves behind two young daughters, 13 and 11. Her death has deeply shaken journalists across Pakistan.
Even Pakistan's first lady, Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, called for a thorough investigation and highlighted growing concerns over violence against women in media, saying female professionals deserve better protection.