Two 13-year-olds cause swing ride spin, injuring 3 in Georgia
World
Things got scary at the Columbia County Fall Fair in Georgia when two 13-year-olds held onto each other during a chain swing ride, throwing it off balance.
The ride spun out of control, leaving three people hurt, including a woman who had to be hospitalized.
Teens ignored warnings, now face charges
As the ride went wild and people started screaming, several parents, including Kristen Murphy and her husband, rushed over to stop it.
Police say the teens had already been warned not to hold onto each other but ignored those instructions.
Both kids now face charges, though details have not been shared yet.