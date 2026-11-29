Two Indian-origin men arrested after Brampton restaurant shooting injured 1
A late-night fight at a Brampton restaurant on October 10 ended with gunfire and left one person hurt.
Following the Oct. 10 incident, Peel Regional Police arrested two Indian-origin men in connection with the incident near Airport Road and Cottrelle Boulevard.
Prabhjot Nagra, Gurwinder Singh face hearings
Prabhjot Nagra, 29, was picked up on November 5 and faces several firearm-related charges.
Six days later, Gurwinder Singh, 34, was also arrested for assault and making death threats.
Both are now facing court hearings as police continue to look into what happened that night.