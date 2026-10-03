Two oil tankers hit by projectiles in Strait of Hormuz
World
On Friday, two oil tankers were hit by unidentified projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz region, a super important route for global oil and gas.
Thankfully, no one was hurt and there was no environmental damage, but these attacks highlight how risky things are getting in the region with ongoing U.S.-Israel-Iran tensions.
Both tankers under investigation, crews safe
The first tanker had a small fire and blackout onboard, but the fire was later extinguished and it was able to resume its journey.
A few hours later, another tanker was struck east of Oman. Everyone on board was safe.
Both incidents are now under investigation as Iran blocks commercial ships and the US responds by restricting Iranian ports to limit oil exports.