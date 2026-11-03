Two Warsaw-bound flights hit with bomb threats Tuesday, cleared
Two flights headed to Warsaw were hit with bomb threats on Tuesday, causing some tense moments but no harm.
An SAS flight from Copenhagen landed safely at Chopin Airport and was quickly checked: no explosives found, though one landing strip was shut for a bit.
A LOT Polish Airlines flight from London's Heathrow was diverted to Modlin Airport, where everyone got off safely and security teams gave the plane an all-clear.
Adam Szablowski says airports operating normally
Adam Szablowski, the Modlin Airport spokesman, shared that evacuations and inspections went smoothly and everyone's safety came first.
Modlin Airport has been reopened and is operating normally, while Chopin airport was able to continue operating.
This comes just days after a similar false alarm on another European flight, reminding us that airline security is still a big deal for travelers everywhere.