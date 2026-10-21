Typhoon Champi prompts Japan Airlines to cancel Okinawa flights

Heads up if you're traveling in or out of Okinawa: Typhoon Champi is causing major disruptions.

Japan Airlines has canceled flights to and from Naha on October 22, Tokunoshima on October 22 and 23, Miyako on October 22, 23, and 24, Okinoerabu, Yoron, Tarama, Ishigaki, Yonaguni, and Kumejima on certain dates.

If your plans are affected, check its website for the latest updates, booking changes, or refund options.