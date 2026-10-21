Typhoon Champi prompts Japan Airlines to cancel Okinawa flights
Heads up if you're traveling in or out of Okinawa: Typhoon Champi is causing major disruptions.
Japan Airlines has canceled flights to and from Naha on October 22, Tokunoshima on October 22 and 23, Miyako on October 22, 23, and 24, Okinoerabu, Yoron, Tarama, Ishigaki, Yonaguni, and Kumejima on certain dates.
If your plans are affected, check its website for the latest updates, booking changes, or refund options.
Anei Kanko suspends Ishigaki, Hateruma ferries
It's not just flights. Ferry services are also on hold. Anei Kanko has suspended all routes around Ishigaki Island for October 22 and 23 and has stopped running high-speed boats to Hateruma Island from October 21.
With winds reaching up to 290km/h and the typhoon moving west-northwest at 27km/h, travelers should keep an eye on updates before heading out.