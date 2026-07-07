Typhoon Maysak wreaks havoc in China; 2 dead, thousands evacuated 

Storm path

Storm expected to bring heavy rainfall across several provinces

Typhoon Maysak made landfall in the southern island province of Hainan on Friday before moving to Vietnam's Quang Ninh province on Saturday. There, the storm brought down trees and ripped metal roofs as it made its way ​into China. The storm is now expected to bring heavy rainfall across Guangxi, Guizhou, and Hunan provinces in the coming days. These areas are home to over 150 million people.