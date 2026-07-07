Typhoon Maysak wreaks havoc in China; 2 dead, thousands evacuated
What's the story
Typhoon Maysak has wreaked havoc in southern China, killing two people and triggering mass evacuations. The storm hit Nanning city in Guangxi province, affecting around 55,000 people and forcing nearly 48,000 to leave their homes. Three reservoirs are on the brink of overflowing or have already breached their barriers. The two fatalities due to flooding were confirmed late Sunday by the city's deputy mayor, Wei Jiang.
Infrastructure damage
Floodwaters transformed roads into rivers
The tropical storm has also severely damaged infrastructure. In Guigang city, floodwaters transformed roads into rivers, submerging vehicles and inundating construction sites. The water level at Guigang hydrological station reached 42 meters by midday on Monday. Further south in Fangchenggang, a video showed a car being swept away by floodwaters while another vehicle was partly submerged.
Twitter Post
Visuals from Nanning
A family desperately calls for help today as severe flooding triggered by Typhoon Maysak inundates Hengzhou in Nanning, Guangxi, China. pic.twitter.com/k6LZzBQBH7— Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) July 6, 2026
Storm path
Storm expected to bring heavy rainfall across several provinces
Typhoon Maysak made landfall in the southern island province of Hainan on Friday before moving to Vietnam's Quang Ninh province on Saturday. There, the storm brought down trees and ripped metal roofs as it made its way into China. The storm is now expected to bring heavy rainfall across Guangxi, Guizhou, and Hunan provinces in the coming days. These areas are home to over 150 million people.
Economic toll
Storm damages infrastructure in neighboring Vietnam
Extreme weather events, which meteorologists link to climate change, are increasingly impacting China's economy, with analysts estimating that such risks could cost tens of billions annually. The storm is the 10th typhoon to hit China this year. In response to the disaster, Guangxi has raised its flood-control emergency response level to the highest in Nanning and Guigang. The region's maritime authority suspended operations at several ferry crossings due to safety concerns.