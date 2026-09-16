UAE abruptly cancels visas of over 4,000 Bangladeshis
What's the story
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has canceled the visas of over 4,000 Bangladeshis with no explanation as to why they can no longer go back to their jobs and businesses, the Daily Star reported. The sudden decision has left many returnees stranded in Bangladesh after coming home on leave. The Bangladeshi government is now seeking a review of these cancellations through diplomatic channels with the UAE authorities. Affected expatriates have given a deadline till September 22 for a resolution.
Expat impact
No reason mentioned for visa cancelations
According to those individuals affected, the visa cancellations came without warning.
Abul Kalam Azad, who had lived in the UAE for 27 years, returned to Bangladesh on April 7 but was informed about his visa cancellation on July 24 through an email.
"No reason was mentioned in the email," he told The Daily Star.
Financial aid
Bangladeshis demand financial support and rehabilitation
At a recent program at the National Press Club on September 7, around 350 affected Bangladeshis demanded rehabilitation and financial support.
They asked for monthly aid of Tk 15,000-20,000 to support their families.
If returning to the UAE isn't an option, they also urged the government to help them find jobs in other countries.
Security concerns
Increased scrutiny in UAE amid regional tensions
MS Shekil Chowdhury, chairperson of Centre for Non-Resident Bangladeshi, said the UAE has stepped up scrutiny amid the prevailing situation in the Middle East.
He said procedural lapses and social media activities are now under greater scrutiny.
However, he stressed that these issues may not be directly responsible for the cancellations.
Under UAE rules, residence visas are usually canceled if an expatriate stays outside for over six consecutive months.
However, those affected said they had been away for 2-3 months.
Policy impact
Bangladesh started sending workers to UAE in 1976
Bangladesh started sending workers to the UAE in 1976. Over the last 50 years, the Middle Eastern country has become one of the most popular locations for Bangladeshi expats, with over 12 lakh Bangladeshis now living there.
The UAE is also Bangladesh's largest source of remittances, with Bangladeshi workers sending home $3.65 billion between 2023 and 2024.