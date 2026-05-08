UAE air defenses responding to Iranian missile attack: Report
What's the story
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Defence announced on Friday that its air defenses are "actively engaging" in response to a missile and drone attack. This comes as the fragile ceasefire in the ongoing Iran conflict was once again tested. The situation escalated after the United States military claimed to have intercepted Iranian attacks on three American destroyers in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday night.
Military response
US military intercepted Iranian attacks
The US military confirmed that it had intercepted the Iranian attacks and targeted military facilities responsible for these assaults. However, no ships were hit in the process. Despite the escalation, President Donald Trump downplayed the situation, calling it "a trifle," insisting that negotiations with Iran are ongoing and the ceasefire is still active.
Public safety
UAE ministry warns residents
The UAE Ministry of Defense has also warned residents against approaching, photographing, or touching "any debris or fragments that have fallen as a result of successful air interceptions." The ministry confirmed that interception sounds were heard across "various parts of the country" during this incident in a statement on X.
Regional impact
Israel's 1st strike since ceasefire killed 12 in Lebanon
In another development, Lebanon's health ministry reported at least 12 deaths from Israeli airstrikes on Thursday. The casualties included two children and a paramedic. This comes after Israel attacked a Hezbollah commander in Beirut's southern suburbs, marking its first strike since the ceasefire was established. In related news, around 1,500 ships and 20,000 crewmen remained trapped in the Gulf due to the Iranian blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, the UN's International Maritime Organization chief Arsenio Dominguez said in Panama.
Regional summit
ASEAN leaders discuss energy security amid crisis
Meanwhile, leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are meeting in Cebu, Philippines, to discuss regional energy security amid the crisis. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr emphasized ASEAN's need for unity and agility in ensuring regional energy security and resilience. Earlier, Trump had warned Iran that not reaching a deal would ensure "the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before."