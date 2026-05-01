UAE bans travel to Iran, Lebanon, Iraq amid regional tensions
What's the story
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a travel ban for its citizens to Iran, Lebanon, and Iraq. The decision was taken due to rising regional tensions in the Middle East. The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said that the restrictions are aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of Emirati nationals abroad.
Safety measures
UAE citizens in these countries asked to return immediately
The MoFA also advised all UAE citizens who are currently in Iran, Lebanon, and Iraq to return home immediately. The ministry stressed its commitment to ensuring the safety of its nationals abroad. This decision comes amid increased threats in the region, including missile attacks by Iran on civilian and energy infrastructure in the Gulf.
Escalating conflict
Travel ban comes after Iran's missile attacks on Gulf countries
The travel ban comes after Iran's missile attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in the Gulf. These attacks were carried out during a US-Israeli conflict, which was briefly paused under a fragile ceasefire. The UAE government is closely monitoring the situation and has urged its citizens to return home immediately.