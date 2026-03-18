UAE plans tax relief for expats amid US-Iran war exodus

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is considering relaxing tax residency rules for expatriates who left the country due to the Iran conflict. According to a Financial Times report, authorities are mulling over granting exemptions on a case-by-case basis instead of blanket exemptions. This move is particularly important for Dubai , a major financial center that attracts wealthy individuals with its zero-income tax policy and strong safety credentials.

Rule overview Current regulations on tax residency Under current regulations, expatriates need to spend 183 days in a 12-month period in the UAE or 90 days if they have significant ties such as employment or a permanent home. However, senior officials at the Federal Tax Authority are hesitant to issue blanket exemptions. They have indicated that applications will be considered on an individual basis once the conflict ends.

Residency criteria 'Centre of life' clause The UAE also has a "center of life" clause that allows tax residency if a person's primary residence and financial interests are in the country. Force majeure circumstances may also be considered by authorities when determining residency status. This development comes as some expatriates who left the UAE have faced difficulties returning due to flight cancelations and temporary airspace closures.

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