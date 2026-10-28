UAE President honors flydubai crew after thwarting September 30 hijacking
World
The flydubai crew just got a huge honor from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan after they stopped a hijacking on September 30.
During the flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, an attacker came at Captain Smit Machchhar with a cockpit ax.
Even while injured, Machchhar managed to unlock the door so others could step in and help take down the attacker.
Prosecutors call hijacking attempted terrorist attack
UAE prosecutors called this an "attempted terrorist attack," saying the goal was to crash the plane into Israel's Ben Gurion Airport.
Two other pilots quickly took over and landed safely in Saudi Arabia.
Everyone on board made it out OK.
The awards were handed out by Dubai's crown prince, with crew members saying they felt grateful and proud to be recognized for keeping passengers safe.