UAE President offers to teach Captain Smit Machchhar combat skills
World
After a dramatic mid-air incident, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has personally offered to teach Captain Smit Machchhar combat skills once he recovers.
The president made the offer during a ceremony honoring Machchhar and his crew, even taking a moment to check on the pilot's stitches and praise the courage and professionalism of the crew members.
Copilot attacked captain aboard Flydubai FZ1073
Machchhar was attacked by his co-pilot with a crash ax on Flydubai flight FZ1073, but managed to unlock the cockpit door so others could help stop the attacker.
After getting medical care in Tabuk and Abu Dhabi, he and his crew were awarded the First Class Order of Zayed II on October 28 for their bravery.