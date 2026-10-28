UAE honors Captain Machchhar for bravery during flydubai cockpit attack 

The incident occurred on September 30, when the Omani co-pilot allegedly planned to hijack the flight and crash it into a terminal at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport.

During the process, he allegedly attacked Machchhar with a crash ax. The flight was diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia after the attack.

Despite suffering injuries, Captain Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door and alert off-duty pilots and passengers for help.

This allowed them to subdue the co-pilot and safely land the aircraft.