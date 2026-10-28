UAE honors Captain Machchhar for bravery during flydubai cockpit attack
What's the story
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has bestowed the First-Class Order of Zayed II on Captain Smit Machchhar and the crew of flydubai Flight FZ1073. The honor was given for their bravery during a recent in-flight emergency. The award was presented by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in the presence of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
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رئيس الدولة يمنح طاقم طائرة "فلاي دبي" وسام زايد الثاني، تقديراً لشجاعتهم ودورهم في الحفاظ على سلامة الركاب في واقعة رحلة "فلاي دبي" يوم 30 من شهر سبتمبر الماضي، وحمدان بن محمد يقلد الأوسمة للطاقم ويشيد بدورهم ومستوى المسؤولية التي تحلوا بها في الحفاظ على سلامة المسافرين وأمنهم. pic.twitter.com/60sqR6y4Wx— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) October 27, 2026
Incident details
Flight FZ1073 incident
The incident occurred on September 30, when the Omani co-pilot allegedly planned to hijack the flight and crash it into a terminal at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport.
During the process, he allegedly attacked Machchhar with a crash ax. The flight was diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia after the attack.
Despite suffering injuries, Captain Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door and alert off-duty pilots and passengers for help.
This allowed them to subdue the co-pilot and safely land the aircraft.
Safety 1st
Sheikh Hamdan commended Machchhar's dedication to saving lives
During a meeting with the crew, UAE leaders praised their courage and commitment to passenger safety. They emphasized that human safety is the highest priority in the UAE.
Sheikh Hamdan also visited Captain Machchhar while he was receiving treatment for his injuries and commended his bravery and dedication to saving lives.
He expressed pride in Machchhar being part of "the story of our nation."
"From us, and from the leadership of the nation, he has our full appreciation and praise."
Attack aftermath
Captain Machchhar recalls the traumatic experience
In an interview with The National, Captain Machchhar recalled the attack and his immediate reaction.
He described feeling several blows before realizing it was his co-pilot who was attacking him.
"My immediate action was to free myself from the seat belts," he said.
"Immediately my hand went to the knob which opens the door and screaming for my colleagues, screaming his name," he said, adding he wasn't very sure if he'd make it out alive.
"Did I give up? No."
International recognition
Israeli President to award Captain Machchhar
Israeli President Isaac Herzog has also announced plans to award Captain Machchhar Israel's Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism.
The flight was carrying 172 passengers and crew members, all of whom were reported safe.
UAE public prosecutors say the plan was inspired by the September 11, 2001, attacks on the US.