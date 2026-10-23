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Home / News / World News / UAE shuts beaches after tanker oil spill 
UAE shuts beaches after tanker oil spill 
The decision is temporary

UAE shuts beaches after tanker oil spill 

By Chanshimla Varah
Oct 23, 2026
09:45 am
What's the story

The United Arab Emirates has temporarily shut down all beaches and coastal areas in Umm Al Quwain after a tanker oil spill affected the emirate's coastline. The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment detected the spill through its monitoring system. Residents in Sharjah, Ajman, and Umm Al Quwain had also reported unpleasant odors.

Twitter Post

Read the ministry's post here

Response measures

Authorities initiate containment, cleanup operations

The ministry, however, stressed that the odors reported by residents do not pose any health risks.

In response to the spill, authorities have initiated containment and cleanup operations in coordination with local and federal entities. These efforts are aimed at minimizing the environmental impact of the incident.

Technical teams are currently assessing what safety measures need to be implemented to protect marine life in affected areas.

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Public advisory

Fishermen, sea users urged to comply with instructions

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has urged fishermen and other sea users to comply with instructions from authorities.

They have been advised against fishing in affected areas until further notice.

The ministry also requested the public to rely on official channels for information regarding the incident instead of spreading rumors.

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