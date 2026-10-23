UAE shuts beaches after tanker oil spill
What's the story
The United Arab Emirates has temporarily shut down all beaches and coastal areas in Umm Al Quwain after a tanker oil spill affected the emirate's coastline. The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment detected the spill through its monitoring system. Residents in Sharjah, Ajman, and Umm Al Quwain had also reported unpleasant odors.
Twitter Post
Read the ministry's post here
The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment confirms the UAE’s technical monitoring and environmental assessment system detected a tanker oil spill affecting Umm Al Quwain’s beaches. Odors noticed in Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain pose no health risks to residents.— وزارة التغير المناخي والبيئة (@MoCCaEUAE) October 22, 2026
Teams… pic.twitter.com/KKIP45k1Dj
Response measures
Authorities initiate containment, cleanup operations
The ministry, however, stressed that the odors reported by residents do not pose any health risks.
In response to the spill, authorities have initiated containment and cleanup operations in coordination with local and federal entities. These efforts are aimed at minimizing the environmental impact of the incident.
Technical teams are currently assessing what safety measures need to be implemented to protect marine life in affected areas.
Public advisory
Fishermen, sea users urged to comply with instructions
The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has urged fishermen and other sea users to comply with instructions from authorities.
They have been advised against fishing in affected areas until further notice.
The ministry also requested the public to rely on official channels for information regarding the incident instead of spreading rumors.