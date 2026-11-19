UAE tanker Navig8 Messi struck amid Iran US tensions
A UAE oil tanker, the Navig8 Messi, was struck by an unidentified projectile in the Strait of Hormuz on November 17, just off Oman's coast.
This comes amid ongoing tensions between Iran and the US with maritime authorities now warning other ships to stay alert.
Iran says Navig8 Messi hit mine
Iran says the ship hit a naval mine, part of a worrying trend of attacks in this busy waterway.
11 crew members were hurt and one is still missing, with search efforts ongoing.
This is actually the second time in four months that this same tanker has been attacked, and it is just one of 18 incidents reported in the area this month alone.