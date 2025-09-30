UAE launches 4 visit visas for AI, entertainment, events, tourism  

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a major overhaul of its visa and residency system. The changes include the introduction of four new visit visa categories and expanded options for vulnerable groups and professionals. The new measures are aimed at attracting global talent, boosting tourism, and improving inclusivity in the country.

Visa details New visit visa categories The first category is an entry visa for professionals of artificial intelligence. This visa may be issued for single or many trips and for a certain period of time, provided that a letter from the sponsor or host is submitted, which must be a technology-focused establishment. The entertainment visa is meant for short-term recreational visits, while the event visa covers festivals, exhibitions, conferences, cultural or sporting events with host sponsorship required.

Residency reforms New residency visas The UAE has also introduced new residency visas, including a humanitarian permit for those displaced by wars or disasters. Widows and divorcees now have a six-month window to apply for residency after losing their spouse. A family and friends visa allows residents to sponsor relatives up to the third degree based on income.