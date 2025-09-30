UAE launches 4 visit visas for AI, entertainment, events, tourism  

LOADING...
The new measures are aimed at attracting global talent

By Snehil Singh
Sep 30, 2025
05:32 pm
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a major overhaul of its visa and residency system. The changes include the introduction of four new visit visa categories and expanded options for vulnerable groups and professionals. The new measures are aimed at attracting global talent, boosting tourism, and improving inclusivity in the country.

New visit visa categories

The first category is an entry visa for professionals of artificial intelligence. This visa may be issued for single or many trips and for a certain period of time, provided that a letter from the sponsor or host is submitted, which must be a technology-focused establishment. The entertainment visa is meant for short-term recreational visits, while the event visa covers festivals, exhibitions, conferences, cultural or sporting events with host sponsorship required.

New residency visas

The UAE has also introduced new residency visas, including a humanitarian permit for those displaced by wars or disasters. Widows and divorcees now have a six-month window to apply for residency after losing their spouse. A family and friends visa allows residents to sponsor relatives up to the third degree based on income.

Other notable changes

The UAE has also introduced a business exploration visa for entrepreneurs with proof of solvency or ownership. A truck driver's visa is now available with licensed freight company sponsorship, financial guarantees, and health insurance. Single or multiple entry permits will be provided to drivers sponsored by freight companies or licensed transportation businesses. Notably, in 2024, about 7.8 million Indians travelled to the UAE.