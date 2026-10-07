UCLA SJP Bruin Plaza protest marks 3-year Hamas attack anniversary
UCLA's Students for Justice in Palestine are organizing a protest today at Bruin Plaza, marking three years since the Hamas attack on Israel that left around 1,200 people dead and 251 taken hostage.
The group says the event is about highlighting Palestinian resistance, but it has stirred up strong reactions online, with one person calling it "depraved."
Justice Department accuses UCLA over anti-Semitism
UCLA is under legal fire after the US Justice Department accused it of not protecting Jewish students from harassment, a claim the university says it is working to address with new safety reforms.
In 2025, UCLA briefly had its federal research grants temporarily suspended over anti-Semitism concerns before those grants were reinstated.
The protest and ongoing lawsuit show just how divided campus remains over issues tied to the Israel-Gaza conflict.