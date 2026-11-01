UK 2026 budget introduces immigration changes to attract skilled workers

The UK announced changes to its immigration policy in the 2026 budget, hoping to bring in more skilled workers and boost the economy.

Updates include returning occupation-specific salary thresholds for the Skilled Worker visa to the 25th percentile alongside an increase in the general salary threshold, expanding the High Potential Individual (HPI) visa so more top graduates can work in the UK without requiring employer sponsorship, and keeping the 2-year Graduate visa for international students.