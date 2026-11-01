UK 2026 budget introduces immigration changes to attract skilled workers
The UK announced changes to its immigration policy in the 2026 budget, hoping to bring in more skilled workers and boost the economy.
Updates include returning occupation-specific salary thresholds for the Skilled Worker visa to the 25th percentile alongside an increase in the general salary threshold, expanding the High Potential Individual (HPI) visa so more top graduates can work in the UK without requiring employer sponsorship, and keeping the 2-year Graduate visa for international students.
UK threshold cuts and HPI expansion
By dropping salary thresholds for certain jobs, it could be easier for some employers in regions with lower prevailing salaries to sponsor overseas workers.
The Government plans to expand the High Potential Individual (HPI) visa route opens doors for eligible graduates from certain leading international universities, no sponsorship needed.
Plus, eligible international students can still stay and work after graduation.
All these moves are meant to help regional growth and keep skilled talent flowing into the country when it's needed most.