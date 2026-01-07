UK, France 'ready to deploy troops' to Ukraine after ceasefire

The United Kingdom and France have said that they are prepared to send troops to Ukraine following a peace deal. The commitment was announced after a summit in Paris attended by leaders of the "coalition of the willing," including French President Emmanuel Macron , UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy . The trilateral declaration of intent signed at the summit outlines plans for establishing military hubs across Ukraine post-ceasefire.

Deployment details Troop deployment aims to provide reassurance, not engage directly The proposed ground force, however, is not expected to engage Russian forces directly if they invade Ukraine again. Macron clarified that the purpose of this deployment is "to provide reassurance after the ceasefire," with troops stationed "a long way behind the contact line." The exact size and scope of this potential force remain unclear for now.

Support commitments Coalition plans for ceasefire monitoring and long-term support The coalition has also planned to take on "ceasefire monitoring commitments under American leadership" and provide "long-term support to Ukrainian armed forces." United States envoy Steve Witkoff assured that US security guarantees were "as strong as anyone has ever seen," meant to deter further attacks. He emphasized President Donald Trump's commitment to Ukraine's peace deal, saying, "We will be there for the Ukrainians in helping them get to that final peace."

Peace negotiations US and Ukrainian delegations pursue bilateral peace agreement US and Ukrainian delegations have been negotiating a bilateral peace agreement for weeks. However, territory remains a sticking point in the talks. Zelenskyy expressed willingness to discuss directly with Trump if necessary compromises can't be reached. Despite Trump's claims of imminent peace, Russia has shown no signs of readiness for a deal, insisting on addressing what they call "root causes" of the conflict.