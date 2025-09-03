UK is banning energy drinks for under-16s; here's why 

The government in England is planning to ban the sale of energy drinks containing more than 150mg of caffeine per liter to anybody under 16. Drinks like Red Bull, Monster, Relentless, and Prime will fall under the prohibition. The move is aimed at preventing childhood obesity, anxiety, and disrupted sleep, and fulfills a pledge made by the Labour Party in its general election manifesto last year.

Official statement Health Secretary highlights negative impact on academic performance According to health experts, the ban could help protect children's physical and mental health by reducing their exposure to these high-caffeine beverages. Health Secretary Wes Streeting highlighted the negative impact of high caffeine consumption on children's academic performance, asking, "How can we expect children to do well at school if they have the equivalent of a double espresso in their system on a daily basis?"

Ministers Ban could prevent obesity in up to 40,000 youngsters According to ministers, the ban could prevent obesity in up to 40,000 youngsters while also addressing issues such as disrupted sleep, increased anxiety, and lack of concentration. "Energy drinks might seem harmless but the sleep, concentration and wellbeing of today's kids are all being impacted, while high sugar versions damage their teeth and contribute to obesity," Streeting said.

Unaffected Coke, Pepsi unaffected Soft beverages with lower caffeine content, including Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Diet Coke, and Pepsi, as well as tea and coffee, are unaffected. For context, a cup of coffee has roughly 80 to 100 mg of caffeine, a cup of tea has about 40 mg, and a 330 ml can of Coca-Cola has 33 mg. In comparison, a can of Red Bull contains 80 mg of caffeine per 250ml, whereas a can of Monster contains 160 mg per 500ml.