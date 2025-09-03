One of the world's largest icebergs could be gone soon
What's the story
Almost four decades after breaking off Antarctica, the massive iceberg A23a, one of the largest and oldest ever recorded, is now breaking apart in warmer waters. The "megaberg," which was a little under a trillion tons earlier this year, is now less than half its original size. It still measures 1,770 square kilometers and 60km at its widest point.
Breakdown
Threat to ships
Recently, huge chunks of the iceberg have broken off, with some measuring 400 square kilometers. Smaller pieces are still large enough to pose a threat to ships in the area. Andrew Meijers, a physical oceanographer from the British Antarctic Survey, said that A23a is "breaking up fairly dramatically" as it drifts further north into warmer waters.
Journey
A23a's journey
A23a broke off from the Antarctic shelf in 1986 but was grounded in the Weddell Sea for over 30 years. It escaped in 2020 and was carried by the Antarctic Circumpolar Current into the South Atlantic Ocean. In March, it ran aground near South Georgia island, raising concerns about its impact on local wildlife such as penguins and seals.
Iceberg movement
Climate change impact
The A23a was dislodged in late May and continued its northward drift. The iceberg has picked up speed, sometimes traveling up to 20km in a single day. Scientists are surprised at how long A23a has lasted as most icebergs do not make it this far. Once they leave Antarctica's freezing protection, they are doomed due to warmer waters and human-induced climate change.