One of the world's largest icebergs could be gone soon

Almost four decades after breaking off Antarctica , the massive iceberg A23a, one of the largest and oldest ever recorded, is now breaking apart in warmer waters. The "megaberg," which was a little under a trillion tons earlier this year, is now less than half its original size. It still measures 1,770 square kilometers and 60km at its widest point.

Breakdown Threat to ships Recently, huge chunks of the iceberg have broken off, with some measuring 400 square kilometers. Smaller pieces are still large enough to pose a threat to ships in the area. Andrew Meijers, a physical oceanographer from the British Antarctic Survey, said that A23a is "breaking up fairly dramatically" as it drifts further north into warmer waters.

Journey A23a's journey A23a broke off from the Antarctic shelf in 1986 but was grounded in the Weddell Sea for over 30 years. It escaped in 2020 and was carried by the Antarctic Circumpolar Current into the South Atlantic Ocean. In March, it ran aground near South Georgia island, raising concerns about its impact on local wildlife such as penguins and seals.