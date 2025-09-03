All weapons displayed by China during its largest-ever military parade

Chinese President Xi Jinping presided over a massive military parade in central Beijing on Wednesday. The event was organized to mark the 80th anniversary of Japan's defeat and the end of World War II. In a show of its growing prowess, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) displayed an array of advanced weaponry, including nuclear-capable missiles that can be launched from land, sea, and air. This was the first time China showcased its "triad" of nuclear-ready capabilities publicly.

Nuclear arsenal Weapons displayed at the event Among the weapons displayed were the air-based long-range missile Jinglei-1, submarine-launched intercontinental missile Julang-3, and land-based intercontinental missiles Dongfeng-61 (DF-61) and Dongfeng-31. The Dongfeng-5C (DF-5C), a liquid-fueled missile capable of launching multiple independent warheads on one target, was also showcased. Hypersonic anti-ship missiles such as Yingji-19, Yingji-17, and Yingji-20 were part of the display as well.

Laser defense Anti-drone laser weapons The parade marking the victory of Chinese forces over Japan also featured advanced laser weapons developed by China to counter drone attacks. The full range of counter-drone measures included missile guns, high-energy laser weapons, and high-power microwave weapons. China's state media Xinhua stated that these systems represented a "triad" in the PLA's anti-drone capabilities.