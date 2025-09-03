All weapons displayed by China during its largest-ever military parade
Chinese President Xi Jinping presided over a massive military parade in central Beijing on Wednesday. The event was organized to mark the 80th anniversary of Japan's defeat and the end of World War II. In a show of its growing prowess, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) displayed an array of advanced weaponry, including nuclear-capable missiles that can be launched from land, sea, and air. This was the first time China showcased its "triad" of nuclear-ready capabilities publicly.
Among the weapons displayed were the air-based long-range missile Jinglei-1, submarine-launched intercontinental missile Julang-3, and land-based intercontinental missiles Dongfeng-61 (DF-61) and Dongfeng-31. The Dongfeng-5C (DF-5C), a liquid-fueled missile capable of launching multiple independent warheads on one target, was also showcased. Hypersonic anti-ship missiles such as Yingji-19, Yingji-17, and Yingji-20 were part of the display as well.
Anti-drone laser weapons
The parade marking the victory of Chinese forces over Japan also featured advanced laser weapons developed by China to counter drone attacks. The full range of counter-drone measures included missile guns, high-energy laser weapons, and high-power microwave weapons. China's state media Xinhua stated that these systems represented a "triad" in the PLA's anti-drone capabilities.
The parade also highlighted drones capable of operating underwater and in the air. These drones could be used either for reconnaissance missions or for striking targets. Unmanned helicopters designed to be launched from ships were also on display in the parade. The sea-based systems included submarines, surface vessels, and a mine-laying system. The parade was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and dozens of other world leaders.