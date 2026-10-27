UK 'Be Ready' campaign prompts 72 hours household stockpiling
World
The U.K.'s new "Be Ready" campaign just dropped, and it's got people stocking up on bottled water and canned food.
The government wants households to have enough supplies for 72 hours in case of emergencies (think wild weather or cyber-attacks) and some retailers have already seen a small uptick in demand.
UK retailers report emergency item spikes
Shops like Maplin say flashlight sales have nearly quadrupled, and power banks and radios are flying off the shelves too.
Iceland reported a 40% jump in canned food sales, with bottled water also in high demand.
Even survival kit sellers are noticing more people buying long-life foods and wind-up radios.
Despite some empty shelf pics online, industry insiders say there's still plenty of stock to go around.