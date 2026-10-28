UK 'Be Ready' update sparks 180% and 5,000% search spikes

After the UK government updated its "Be Ready" checklist, people rushed online to look up emergency supplies.

Searches for "emergency kit" jumped by 180% on October 23, and "emergency candles" absolutely skyrocketed, up over 5,000% just two days later.

The checklist suggests households prepare for possible three-day disruptions with basics like bottled water, non-perishable food, medications, a flashlight, and a windup radio.