UK budget: £100 for England bands A-D, electricity VAT cut

The U.K.'s new budget on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, is all about helping households and growing the economy.

There's a £100 payment for 20 million households in council tax bands A-D in England to help with energy bills, plus a cut in VAT on electricity.

Fuel duty is staying frozen until July, and import taxes on more than 100 food products, including gherkins and marmalade, as well as kerosene and fertilizers, are gone, so everyday costs might ease up a bit.