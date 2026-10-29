UK Chancellor John Healey seeks welfare cuts targeting young people
UK Chancellor John Healey wants to cut the U.K.'s rising welfare bill, and he's putting young people in the spotlight, especially those turning down jobs or training.
With disability and sickness benefits set to hit £100 billion a year before the end of the decade, Healey says the current system just isn't sustainable.
He's waiting on reviews about youth and disability benefits before rolling out bigger changes.
Chancellor Healey offers £100 energy discount
Healey's latest budget offers a small £100 energy-bill discount, but bigger decisions on welfare spending are still on hold.
He plans to link support for young people to actually taking up work or training, hoping this will help keep costs under control as total welfare spending is expected to jump from £334 billion last year to £431 billion by 2030.
Most of that money goes to pensioners and disability benefits, so reform is a big priority right now.