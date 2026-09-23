UK court refuses bail for Vijay Aggarwal over sexual assault
A UK court has refused bail to Vijay Aggarwal, a criminal lawyer, after he was charged with multiple counts of sexual assault.
The judge said there were worries he might not show up for his trial, which is set for March 2027.
Aggarwal was arrested on August 11 along with his assistant, Manpreet Kaur.
Aggarwal held after CPS opposes bail
Aggarwal, 57, is accused of four counts of sexual assault in May and August, while Kaur is alleged to have helped him.
Both were picked up at a luxury spot in Mayfair, but their official arraignment got delayed because a prison administrative error meant Kaur could not appear at the hearing.
The Crown Prosecution Service strongly opposed bail given the seriousness of the charges, so Aggarwal remains in Wandsworth Prison as police continue supporting the two women who reported the sexual assaults.