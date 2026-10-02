UK diesel drops 17p in June after U.S.-Iran accord
World
Diesel prices in the UK fell by 17 pence per liter in June, the sharpest monthly drop since 2000.
This big change came after a U.S.-Iran agreement helped calm global oil markets, which were shaken by February's conflict involving Israel.
Good news if you're planning a road trip: the AA says prices could drop even more soon.
Diesel hit 191.54p this year
Earlier this year, oil prices spiked above $120 a barrel during the U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict, sending UK petrol and diesel to highs. Diesel hit 191.54 pence per liter at its worst.
Prices have cooled off since then (diesel averaged 167.14 pence after falling from 183.75p), but they're still higher than before all the drama started.
If oil keeps getting cheaper, expect pump prices to keep sliding too.