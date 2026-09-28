UK diesel hits record 199.18p per liter amid tensions
Diesel in the UK just reached a record 199.18 pence per liter, topping the previous high from 2022.
The jump is tied to Middle East conflicts and recent disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz after Donald Trump rejected Iran's peace proposal.
Filling up a diesel car now costs almost £110, about £31 more than earlier this year, making things tougher for drivers and businesses that rely on road transport.
Trump mulls US diesel export ban
To tackle rising costs, Trump is "very seriously" considering a US diesel export ban and has urged Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to pause strikes on Russian oil refineries.
In the UK the government extended a five-pence fuel duty cut, but groups like the RAC say more help is needed, like cutting VAT, to ease pressure on people.
Simon Williams from the RAC warns prices could climb even higher in spring if the current fuel duty cut is fully reversed as planned.