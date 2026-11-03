UK extends 2 year post-study work stay for high-compliance graduates
The UK just announced that graduates from high-compliance universities with strong graduate employment outcomes can now stay and work for two years after finishing their studies.
This update, revealed in the latest budget, is meant to attract more skilled talent and make the post-study experience better.
At the same time, immigration rules are getting stricter for low- and medium-skilled individuals as part of the U.K.'s push for a high-skill workforce.
Fateh Education says Indian students benefit
Indian students, one of the largest international groups in the UK are expected to benefit a lot from this change.
Suneet Singh Kochar from Fateh Education shared that this longer visa makes studying in the UK even more appealing for those hoping to get global work experience.
The move also fits into a bigger plan to boost ties between India and the UK through education and professional opportunities.