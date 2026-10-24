UK funds £600 million against AI health and security risks
World
The UK is investing £600 million to tackle the health and security threats that come with rapid advances in AI.
Part of this goes to a new biosecurity lab using AI to spot biological dangers, with £100 million set aside just for that.
The government says it's all about staying ahead of risks as AI keeps evolving.
OpenAI and Anthropic back UK plan
Big names like OpenAI and Anthropic are supporting the move, which also puts money into fighting dangerous pathogens and Britain's AI Security Institute to develop standards guarding against the risks of the technology.
There's funding for cybersecurity, plus yearly support to help industries adapt so people don't lose jobs as tech changes.
The plan aims to keep the UK safe while making sure everyone benefits from new tech.