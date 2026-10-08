UK judge invalidates warrants after King Charles stripped Andrew

Andrew, a member of the royal family, was arrested on his 66th birthday this February for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Epstein while working as a UK trade envoy.

Police searched his Sandringham and his former Windsor home, Royal Lodge, and took some of his property.

Even though the original warrants are now invalid, police want to keep what they seized using other laws.

Meanwhile, a palace source says Andrew receives an annual stipend from King Charles's private funds, and it had been made clear this should not be used to fund the judicial review.