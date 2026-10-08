UK judge invalidates warrants after King Charles stripped Andrew
A UK judge has thrown out the search warrants used in the raids on Sandringham and Royal Lodge in the Jeffrey Epstein case, saying police relied on the wrong legal basis.
This comes after King Charles already stripped Andrew of his royal titles and dukedom over his Epstein connection.
Andrew arrested in Epstein probe
Andrew, a member of the royal family, was arrested on his 66th birthday this February for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Epstein while working as a UK trade envoy.
Police searched his Sandringham and his former Windsor home, Royal Lodge, and took some of his property.
Even though the original warrants are now invalid, police want to keep what they seized using other laws.
Meanwhile, a palace source says Andrew receives an annual stipend from King Charles's private funds, and it had been made clear this should not be used to fund the judicial review.