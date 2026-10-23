UK launches 3-year 'Be Ready' campaign preparing for Russia cyberattacks
World
The UK just kicked off a three-year "Be Ready" campaign, asking everyone to prepare for possible cyberattacks and threats from Russia.
The main idea? Have a simple three-day emergency kit ready: think bottled water, canned food, cash, and a wind-up radio.
Wes Streeting says it's about the whole country working together and staying "alert not alarmed."
Checklist urges gradual household preparedness
With rising risks like hacking attempts and even extreme heatwaves, the government wants people to be more prepared for anything, from power outages to disrupted water supplies.
The updated checklist is designed so you can slowly build your kit with everyday items, no panic buying needed.
It's all about making sure everyone feels ready if things get tough.