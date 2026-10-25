UK launches 'Be Ready' campaign urging 3 day outage readiness
The UK just kicked off its "Be Ready" campaign, encouraging everyone to prep for possible power, water, or internet outages that could last up to three days.
With only 13% of Britons saying they feel prepared for an emergency, the campaign is all about making sure people have essentials like nonperishable food and bottled water ready, just in case.
Stock basics, join Priority Services Register
Households are being nudged to stock up on basics like canned food, flashlights, and radios.
The campaign also suggests signing up for the Priority Services Register if you might need extra help during a disruption.
More than 500 organizations are pitching in to spread tips over the next three years, with a special focus on reaching underrepresented groups through social media and radio.
As Security Minister Dan Jarvis put it, past emergencies have shown how important it is for everyone, especially vulnerable people, to be prepared.