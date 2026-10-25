UK launches 'Be Ready' campaign urging 3 day outage readiness

Households are being nudged to stock up on basics like canned food, flashlights, and radios.

The campaign also suggests signing up for the Priority Services Register if you might need extra help during a disruption.

More than 500 organizations are pitching in to spread tips over the next three years, with a special focus on reaching underrepresented groups through social media and radio.

As Security Minister Dan Jarvis put it, past emergencies have shown how important it is for everyone, especially vulnerable people, to be prepared.