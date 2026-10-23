UK launches 'Be Ready' urging 3 days' food and water
The UK just kicked off its "Be Ready" campaign, encouraging households to keep three days' worth of food and water at home, just in case.
This move comes after some recent cyber attacks and wild weather, but officials say it's all about being prepared, not panicking.
Prime Minister Andy Burnham put it simply: having basic supplies can really help if life gets unexpectedly disrupted.
PHP security scare sparks global reviews
This campaign follows a big security scare with PHP, a programming language, earlier this month, which led to global tech reviews.
Defence Secretary Wes Streeting pointed out that cyber attacks could become more common because artificial intelligence makes it easier for attackers to identify weaknesses in digital systems.
At the same time, the UK has been hit by droughts and wildfires, so there's also a new plan to use military aircraft for firefighting.
The goal: make sure people (and the country) are ready for whatever comes next.