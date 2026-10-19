UK Met Office issues yellow wind warning for Friday
Heads up, UK The Met Office has put out a yellow warning for strong winds and possible storms on Friday, October 23.
Southwest Wales and southwest England could see gusts up to 113km/h, so expect some travel headaches, power cuts, or even building damage.
Locals are being told to prepare just in case things get rough.
Possible 1st named storm Thursday
This week is shaping up to be the wettest and windiest of autumn so far. Heavy rain starts Tuesday across England and east Wales before moving north.
By Thursday night, a low-pressure system could turn into the first named storm of the season, possibly called Storm Austen (U.K.) or Bruna (France).
The Met Office is keeping an eye on it and will update if things change.
South-west Wales, south-west England, and along the coast toward west Sussex also get a yellow warning for strong winds on Friday.