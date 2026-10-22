UK MPs table motion backing India's Jammu and Kashmir sovereignty
World
Right before Accession Day, a group of UK MPs sponsored by Conservative MP Bob Blackman tabled a motion supporting India's sovereignty over Jammu and Kashmir.
They highlighted ongoing threats from terrorism, especially attacks on Kashmiri Pandits, and called for everyone to respect India's borders when talking about the region.
MPs urge dialogue and cultural exchange
The motion also pushes for more open conversations and community unity in response to security concerns.
MPs emphasized the value of strong India-UK relations, giving a nod to how much Jammu and Kashmiri communities add to life in the UK
Peaceful Accession Day events are being welcomed as great chances for cultural exchange and learning.