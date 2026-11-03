UK offers 5 year permanent residency for foreign care workers

To qualify, you'll need to earn at least £25,000 a year and arrived in the UK before May 2025.

Shabana Mahmood mentioned there are some exceptions if you don't meet all the visa requirements.

The change comes after more than 202,000 responses were received during a public consultation, plus pressure from the left flank of the Labour Party and health unions.

While supporters say this will help fix staff shortages in social care, some critics are worried about costs and government disagreements over immigration policy.