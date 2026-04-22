People born after 2008 can't smoke in the UK anymore

The United Kingdom has passed a historic law prohibiting anyone born after 2008 from buying tobacco products. The legislation, called the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, was approved by both the House of Commons and House of Lords. It aims to create a "smoke-free generation" by gradually phasing out smoking among younger generations. The law will come into effect after receiving royal assent.

Law Who will be able to buy tobacco products? The new law prohibits the sale of tobacco products to anyone born on or after January 1, 2009. This includes cigarettes, cigars, and all other tobacco products. The legal age for buying these items will keep increasing every year until it completely phases out smoking for future generations. The law also gives the government more power to regulate vaping and nicotine products, including advertising and branding aimed at teens.

Vaping regulations Where can you smoke and vape? Under the new law, vaping will be restricted in cars with children present, playgrounds, outside schools, and hospital grounds. However, vaping will be permitted in designated outdoor areas of hospitals to help those trying to quit smoking. The legislation is part of a wider effort to improve public health by reducing smoking rates and its associated costs on the National Health Service (NHS).

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Support voiced Health officials back legislation Health Secretary Wes Streeting hailed the legislation as a "historic moment" that would protect young people from addiction. He called it a major step forward for public health, adding that "prevention is better than cure." Health Minister Baroness Merron also supported the move, calling it the "biggest public health intervention in a generation." Health charity Asthma + Lung UK welcomed the move and urged authorities to expand support for smokers seeking to quit.

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