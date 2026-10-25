Is free movement between UK and EU possible again?
What's the story
UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has expressed his willingness to engage in an "honest discussion" about the possibility of reinstating free movement between the UK and European Union. In an interview with The Sunday Times, Burnham said he is keen on exploring a new kind of relationship with Brussels, which could include full EU membership or joining the single market that would require free movement.
Migration debate
Evidence-based debate on freedom of movement needed: Burnham
Burnham emphasized the need for a factual, evidence-based debate on this issue.
He acknowledged that freedom of movement had "very significant challenges associated with it," but suggested that the nature of European migration has changed over the past decade.
The Prime Minister clarified he can't see himself ever recommending anything that would involve joining the euro or Schengen, which allows passport-free travel across EU countries.
Political reactions
Opposition slams PM's 'betrayal' of Brexit voters
Burnham's comments have drawn criticism from the opposition.
Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp said there could be "no return" to free movement after the 2016 EU referendum.
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage also slammed Burnham's remarks as a betrayal of voters who supported Brexit.
Farage further disputed Burnham's claim that immigration was different when the UK was an EU member state.
Election promises
Burnham stands by Labour's manifesto
Despite the backlash, Burnham has stood by his commitment to Labour's 2024 election manifesto, which ruled out reinstating free movement, single market membership, or a customs union.
He said any fundamental changes would require a mandate at a general election due by 2029.
The PM will meet EU chiefs at a summit in Brussels on November 20, where he is expected to pitch options for resetting relations with the bloc.